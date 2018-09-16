Kendall Jenner’s Sexiest Style Moments: Nipple-Baring Ensembles, Sheer Looks & More

Kendall Jenner knows how to work a red carpet like no one else. The supermodel has wowed us all in a number of sexiest styles over the years. These are the looks that we’ll never forget!

Kendall Jenner’s not afraid to show some skin! The 22-year-old has become a fashion icon after slaying in so many sexy styles. Kendall loves to take fashion risks on the red carpet and in photo shoots, and they almost always pay off. Seriously, there’s no look Kendall can’t pull off.

The starlet recently dazzled at New York Fashion Week in a number of sizzling outfits. For the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration, Kendall dazzled in a plunging sheer gown that showed off her toned body. She also went completely braless! At the Longchamp show, Kendall turned heads in a plunging purple mini dress.

Kendall’s sexiest look has got to be her 2017 Met Gala outfit. Kendall dared to bare in a nearly naked dress by La Perla. The sparkling dress’ neckline plunged to her hip (yes, really) and featured an open back. Kendall wore a black thong that was also visible. Only Kendall could get a way with flaunting her butt at the Met Gala!

Kendall is extremely confident when it comes to her body. At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Kendall stepped out in a sheer mini dress that showed off her breasts. Kendall wasn’t wearing a bra, so her nipples were clearly visible underneath. The only thing she had on underneath was nude underwear.

At Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in Aug. 2018, Kendall sizzled in a strapless black dress. Simple but super sexy! Kendall celebrated her own 21st birthday in a plunging silver mini dress. Kendall has a thing for racier styles, and we love her for it. Keep on slaying, Ken! Take a look at more of Kendall’s sexiest style moments in our gallery above.