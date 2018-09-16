Justin Bieber Steps Out In Wacky Tracksuit After Legally Marrying Hailey Baldwin — Love Or Loathe?

Justin Bieber comfortably stepped out for a coffee run with Hailey Baldwin In New York City on Sept. 15 and he wore an eye-catching multi-colored tracksuit. Was his wild outfit stylish or too much?

Justin Bieber, 24, showed off his interesting style when he wore a wild Nike tracksuit with many bright colors during a coffee run in New York City with Hailey Baldwin, 21, on Sept. 15 and it definitely caught our attention! The couple, who reportedly legally wed at a courthouse just two days ago, were seen holding hands while entering and leaving a Starbucks together and the singer looked casually cool with the hood of his tracksuit up over his head. In contrast, Hailey chose to wear a black leather jacket over a crop top and matching black sweatpants. The young stars always seem to turn heads whenever they go on a public outing but Justin’s wacky tracksuit definitely took things up a notch this time!

Justin’s known for wearing all kinds of unconventional clothing wherever he goes so it’s no surprise that he chose such an interesting ensemble for the recent trip. Both Justin and Hailey have been in the headlines since their engagement in July and now that they are reportedly legally married, they’re the radar even more. Although Hailey denied being married on social media, sources say the lovebirds have a marriage license and therefore are husband and wife, but they’re still planning for their upcoming wedding with family and friends, which could take place as soon as this week.

Justin and Hailey have seemed absolutely smitten with each other since they started dating over the summer and their quick engagement just proves they’re ready to start a life together. In addition to the marriage license, Justin, who is from Canada, reportedly applied for dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada so he can avoid any potential issues with living in the states with his new bride, according to TMZ.

We can’t wait to see these two the wedding of their dreams! They already seem so comfortable together so it’s no wonder they want to get married as quickly as possible. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for any wedding updates!