‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Scrambles To Name Her 3rd Child & Reveals Why She Chose ‘Chicago’

On the Sept. 16 episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ Kim prepared to meet her third baby…but coming up with a name proved to be harder than she expected!

Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided on “Chicago” as the name for their third child, they had quite a bit of trouble deciding on a moniker. The final days of Kim’s surrogate’s pregnancy played out on the Sept. 16 episode of KUWTK, and the birth certainly crept on Kim much faster than she expected. “I think when you have a surrogate, you don’t feel the everyday pains and it just kind of creeps up on you,” Kim admitted. “It’s crazy how fast it comes.”

With just days to go until the baby’s due date, Kim had lunch with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and told them, “I started freaking. I have NO baby names. Like, none.” Despite all of her sisters suggestions, Kim still could not make a decision, and fans and family started weighing in. “I got the most ridiculous things — like, Queen,” Kim told Kourtney. “[Kanye’s] cousin is like…I know — Miracle! I’m like, Miracle West? That sounds like Miracle Whip and that’s the biggest stripper name of all-time! [Kanye]’s like…What about Precious? I’m like…we clearly don’t have the same kind of name [in mind].”

Finally, Kim decided on Chicago. “Everyone’s going to be like…Oh my God, that’s the craziest name!” she laughed with Kourt. “Then, they’re going to go crazy. Then they’ll get use to it and they’ll be like…oh, that’s normal.”

At the end of the episode, Chicago finally made her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut, as the family gathered in the hospital to meet her for the first time. “The name Chicago…everyone asks where we came up with that,” Kim explained. “Kanye’s originally from Chicago, and the city is connected to the memory of his mom. So we went with Chicago!”

Once Chicago arrived, Kim also explained that surrogacy was the “best decision” she ever made. “I think it was such an amazing experience,” she told her family members. “I would recommend it for anyone. I’m the biggest fan of surrogacy. All my fears of everything I thought was going to happen — like, am I going to connect? — all of that goes out the door and you instantly feel connected.” Awww!