Cardi B Denies Posting Transphobic Meme On Her FB Page: ‘It Was My Former Team Member’

Cardi B firmly denied that she posted an offensive transphobic meme that was uploaded on her official Facebook account. Here’s what she had to say.

Cardi B is claiming she’s not responsible for a since-deleted meme posted to her Facebook account on Sep. 16 that many called out for being transphobic. Along with a screenshot of Rolf from the Ed, Edd n Eddy, the meme had the following message: “I hope nobody sees this tr***y leave this house.” After the meme was posted, and then deleted, Cardi took to Twitter to clarify that it apparently wasn’t her who shared the pic on her social. Cardi explained, “It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account.” Check out the insensitive meme below.

This isn’t the only stern denial Cardi has had to issue recently. She had to refute accusations by her reportedly former roommate Star Marie, who claimed that Cardi allegedly prostituted herself to a client, got Star jumped after a fight and bullied multiple women in the club. “Just cause we work in the same building don’t mean I f**king know you!” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “I might had say hi and bye and that’s about it! Everybody knows I dance with the same girls from the beginning! Me and you have nothing in common so why would I kick it with you? You need mental health!”

Of course, Star is just one of the people Cardi has been feuding with in the last few weeks. The rapper tried throwing a show at Nicki Minaj in a very public spat between the two at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party. On the subject of why the fight went down, Cardi wrote in a statement on Instagram, “When you mention my child, choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**king off!” Nicki has since denied these rumors that she talked about Cardi’s kid behind her back.

from this half-assed apology to this transphobic meme, @iamcardib is still a piece of garbage! (we still remember that transphobic date rape video you made too, boo.) pic.twitter.com/OmWG6l1BYm — christian. (@minajmendes) September 16, 2018

