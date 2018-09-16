Ariel Winter Slams Iggy Azalea For Her ‘Awkward’ Eminem Diss: She’s Not On His ‘Caliber’

After Iggy Azalea slammed Eminem for having ‘lazy’ verses on his diss track ‘Killshot,’ Ariel Winter took to Twitter to call out Iggy.

Ariel Winter doesn’t understand why Iggy Azalea called out Eminem for having “lazy” verses. After Iggy slammed Slim Shady for relying on name drops “to pad out lazy bars” on his diss track “Killshot,” Ariel expressed her confusion of the situation on Twitter. “Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having ‘lazy’ bars…….awkward because…I mean…,” she tweeted, alongside a meme of a guy smiling while surrounded by question marks.

The Modern Family star went on to clarify her tweet to a commenter. “I enjoy her music as well I just don’t think she should ever be calling Eminem’s verses lazy. Her music is fun but it is not anywhere near Eminem’s caliber,” she wrote. She then told another fan, “I still enjoy some of her music I just can’t understand how she would think that she had any ground to stand on saying what she said about an absolute rap legend.”

On Eminem’s song, “Killshot,” the rapper takes aim (again) at Machine Gun Kelly. One of the lines name checks other celebs, including Iggy. “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay / Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow,” Eminem raps on the track.

However, in Iggy’s response, she did clarify that she wasn’t coming for Em’s status as the G.O.A.T. “One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a [crutch],” she said.

The “Fancy” singer also expanded on why she thought Eminem’s songwriting has gotten “lazy.” She said, “Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.”