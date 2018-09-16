Tweets
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Slams Iggy Azalea For Her ‘Awkward’ Eminem Diss: She’s Not On His ‘Caliber’

ariel winter iggy azalea
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Ariel Winter looked red hot as she stepped out for a LaPalme Magazine party on Saturday night in an all-red ensemble that featured a lace negligee crop top — and couldn’t help but call herself a “spicy mami” in an Instagram photo. The 20-year-old Modern Family actress is known for her daring looks, which include plunging necklines and an exposed midriff. But despite criticism from a number of online trolls, the star continues to dress as she pleases, having explained on numerous occasions that she wears what makes her feel good. For the celebration of the magazine’s cover on Saturday, a pair of silky red pants and a matching lace bralette apparently did just that. “Spicy mami hot tamale,” Winter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her half-updo and a pair of standout silver hoops. Many in the comments agree that the young star looks incredible, while others have mixed opinions about the shared pic. “Sometimes showing less is more,” one person wrote. “You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.” Another commenter had an opinion about the self-congratulatory caption, writing, “Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you.” However, Winter’s fans were quick to come to her defense and echo her own sentiments about dressing how she wants. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters.” Another commenter noted, “Clothes don’t make the woman.” Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Osvaldo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publicat
Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Ariel Winter looked red hot as she stepped out for a LaPalme Magazine party on Saturday night in an all-red ensemble that featured a lace negligee crop top — and couldn’t help but call herself a “spicy mami” in an Instagram photo. The 20-year-old Modern Family actress is known for her daring looks, which include plunging necklines and an exposed midriff. But despite criticism from a number of online trolls, the star continues to dress as she pleases, having explained on numerous occasions that she wears what makes her feel good. For the celebration of the magazine’s cover on Saturday, a pair of silky red pants and a matching lace bralette apparently did just that. “Spicy mami hot tamale,” Winter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her half-updo and a pair of standout silver hoops. Many in the comments agree that the young star looks incredible, while others have mixed opinions about the shared pic. “Sometimes showing less is more,” one person wrote. “You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.” Another commenter had an opinion about the self-congratulatory caption, writing, “Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you.” However, Winter’s fans were quick to come to her defense and echo her own sentiments about dressing how she wants. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters.” Another commenter noted, “Clothes don’t make the woman.” Pictured: Ariel Winter BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Osvaldo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publicat
View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

After Iggy Azalea slammed Eminem for having ‘lazy’ verses on his diss track ‘Killshot,’ Ariel Winter took to Twitter to call out Iggy.

Ariel Winter doesn’t understand why Iggy Azalea called out Eminem for having “lazy” verses. After Iggy slammed Slim Shady for relying on name drops “to pad out lazy bars” on his diss track “Killshot,” Ariel expressed her confusion of the situation on Twitter. “Is she seriously calling out Eminem for having ‘lazy’ bars…….awkward because…I mean…,” she tweeted, alongside a meme of a guy smiling while surrounded by question marks.

The Modern Family star went on to clarify her tweet to a commenter. “I enjoy her music as well I just don’t think she should ever be calling Eminem’s verses lazy. Her music is fun but it is not anywhere near Eminem’s caliber,” she wrote. She then told another fan, “I still enjoy some of her music I just can’t understand how she would think that she had any ground to stand on saying what she said about an absolute rap legend.”

On Eminem’s song, “Killshot,” the rapper takes aim (again) at Machine Gun Kelly. One of the lines name checks other celebs, including Iggy. “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay / Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow,” Eminem raps on the track.

However, in Iggy’s response, she did clarify that she wasn’t coming for Em’s status as the G.O.A.T. “One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a [crutch],” she said.

The “Fancy” singer also expanded on why she thought Eminem’s songwriting has gotten “lazy.” She said, “Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.”