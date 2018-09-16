Angelina Jolie Steps Out In Her Sexiest Outfit Since Custody War Began With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie stunned at the 2018 Cambodia Town Film Festival in a black cami, skirt and shawl. See her gorgeous ensemble here!

Angelina Jolie was serving #looks when she attended the 2018 Cambodia Town Film Festival on Sept. 15 in Long Beach, CA. The actress, 43, looked amazing as she posed for pictures with festival goers while rocking a black spaghetti-strap top, tan wrap skirt, and light brown shawl. She rounded out her look with beige pumps and silver bracelets and earrings.

The Girl, Interrupted star opted to keep her beauty look simple by wearing subtle makeup and leaving her hair swept to one side. Angelina appeared to attend the event, which pushes for better exposure of Cambodian and Cambodian-American narratives, without her six children, Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox.

Angelina’s involvement with her children has been a topic of interest lately as the mother of six continues to battle over custody with Brad Pitt. On Sept. 14, Wendy Williams called Angie out on her show Wendy for allegedly parading her children around in public.

“Recently, she’s been taking all six of her kids to places she knows the paparazzi will be,” Wendy explained, while showing the audience a recent image of the starlet out with her brood at Fred Siegel, a prominent hangout spot for paps. “None of the kids are smiling, nobody’s happy,” Wendy commented on the kids’ facial expressions.

The talk show host then turned to the custody battle, claiming that “Brad will come out on top,” following a slew of criticisms about Angie’s character. The Academy Award winner has reportedly been acting “so venomous” and “ridiculously unreasonable” in court that her lawyer, Laura Wasser, reportedly quit. Angie’s spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, later confirmed that her client “has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean.”