Amanda Stanton Posts Pic With BF Bobby Jacobs Days After Being Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Him

Just four days after being arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend, Amanda Stanton shared a photo of them getting ice cream together.

Amanda Stanton posted a photo with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, on Sept. 14, just days after she was arrested on a domestic violence charge for allegedly attacking him in his hotel room. The Bachelor alum, 28, shared the image of her with her boyfriend of six months on her Instagram story. In the picture, they can both be seen smiling at the camera while holding ice cream. Stanton even rested her head on Jacobs’ shoulder, and added a heart emoji to the photo. She also shared a photo of Jacobs cuddling his dog, Uzzi.

As previously reported, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was arrested in Las Vegas on one count of domestic battery violence on Sept. 10 after an alleged altercation with Jacobs. The incident happened while the pair were partying with friends for a co-ed bachelorette party in a room at The Encore hotel.

Law enforcement said security went to the room for a noise complaint, and as Jacobs was speaking with the guard, an allegedly intoxicated Stanton tried to intervene and ended up shoving him. The alleged shove was hard enough for the security officer to call the police, who arrested Stanton for misdemeanor domestic violence. She was held for a bit, but was released later that day.

Stanton’s rep Steve Honig issued a statement apologizing on Stanton’s behalf. “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department,” he told Access Hollywood on Sept. 11. “Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance.”