Happy Birthday, Prince Harry: Look Back At His Sweetest Couple Moments With Meghan Markle

It’s Prince Harry’s birthday! In honor of the royal’s big day, we’re looking back at some of his most adorable moments with Meghan Markle over the last two years. Check it out here!

It’s been almost two years since news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s romance was first reported in Oct. 2016, but the now-married couple was actually together for several months before the big news broke. It wasn’t until December, though, that the two were actually spotted in public together. Once they got engaged in 2017, though, there was no hiding any longer! Now, Harry and Meghan are photographed attending events together on the regular, and there’s been SO many sweet photos of them recently. In honor of Harry’s 34th birthday, take a look through them in the gallery above!

Meghan and Harry didn’t make their first official debut as a couple until she joined him at the Invictus Games in Sept. 2017. They held hands while making their way to the event, and were photographed sitting next to each other with huge smiles on their faces throughout the games. At the end of November, they confirmed they had gotten engaged earlier that month. Later that day, they made their first official appearance as an engaged couple at Kensington Palace, where photos were taken.

From then on, the two have been inseparable, and they tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Their wedding pictures were SO gorgeous, and they could not have looked more in love. From public events, to royal trips and other outings, all of Meghan and Harry’s sweetest couple moments are in the gallery above. Of course, there’ll be many more where these came from in the future — but we’ll have to enjoy what we have here for now!