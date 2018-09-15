Nina Dobrev had the cutest reaction when she realized her ‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star Paul Wesley had dropped by the set of her new show, ‘Fam.’ Watch the clip!

Do you love sweet surprises and reunions between former co-stars? Well then do we have some really good, wholesome content for you! Nina Dobrev was taping her upcoming CBS sitcom, Fam, this week when her former Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley decided to drop by without her knowing. Since it’s 2018, her adorable reaction to the epic surprise was caught on camera, and shared on her Instagram story.

In the clip, Dobrev was doing the final curtain call with the rest of her cast mates when she spotted Wesley sitting in the front row. She promptly screamed and ran over to give him a huge hug. “What are you doing here?” she asked, as he pointed out that she should head back to the stage and wrap up the photo-op. She runs back and apologizes to the laughing crowd.

The pair starred on the CW show together for six seasons before Dobrev departed the series. They last reunited on July 22 for a friend’s wedding in Montauk, New York. Wesley shared a photo from the reception of him with the actress, and two of their friends including Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr.

STOP EVERYTHING, PAUL SURPRISED NINA ON SET OF HER NEW SHOW AND THEY HUGGED I CAN’T pic.twitter.com/EbtgTvChY8 — ˗ˏˋ 𝐬 𝐤 𝐲 𝐞 ˎˊ ˗ (@dcbrevs) September 13, 2018

Dobrev’s new show Fam focuses on a woman who is fed up with her father and moves in with her older half-sister and her fiancé. Wesley has also started working on a new series as well. He joined the cast of psychological thriller, Tell Me A Story, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 31 on CBS All Access.