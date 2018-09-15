Olivia Culpo Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Her Hottest Pics From Vacay, NYFW & More

Olivia Culpo always knows how to take gorgeous, impressive pics and we can’t get enough! That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Olivia Culpo, 26, is one of the hottest women in the world of entertainment and she’s definitely proved that with her many amazing Instagram pics over time. Since she’s clearly made a lasting impression, we decided to take a look at some of her best social media snapshots over the past seven days and award her the title of our Instagram Queen of the Week! The model is used to looking her best in the spotlight so it’s no surprise that all her pics seem to turn heads.

Olivia looked fantastic in a brightly colored striped bikini and sun hat as she relaxed on a hammock in one of her recent summer photos. She also looked equally as stunning in a pic that showed her sitting and relaxing against a tree while wearing a sexy white robe. Another photo showed the model lounging in the sun on an outside mattress while smiling and wearing a white bikini with a tie top.

The brunette beauty continued flaunting her incredible figure when she comfortably posed against a bush in a maroon jacket over a white crop top and a matching skirt and took it up a notch when she gorgeously posed in a white wedding style dress for a photo shoot. To top off her eye-catching week of photos, Olivia posted a happy pic of her sitting on a surfboard in a bright yellow bikini with an amazing water and sunset scene behind her. No matter what Olivia does in her pics, she remains one of our favorite celebs on social media. Between her great looks and fun personality, she’s one of the most memorable ladies out there!