Meghan Markle: The Advice Kate Middleton Is Giving Her To Get Pregnant With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been turning to her friends and new family for advice on how to better her chances of conceiving. Here’s what Kate Middleton told her to do.

Meghan Markle has been welcoming advice about getting pregnant with Prince Harry! Not only has she been listening to her friends in Toronto about activities that help aid with conception, but even her sister-in-law Kate Middleton has been offering up some tips!

“Meghan has been getting baby making tips from all her friends with kids, including Duchess Kate,” a friend of the Duchess of Sussex tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Apparently Kate told her to drink more tea. That was her big piece of advice.” That won’t be too hard for the Suits alum since she’s “embraced all the British traditions and has started drinking tea at tea time.”

But since Meghan’s been getting her tea on pretty regularly already, “she’s not really sure if it will make any sort of difference in helping her get pregnant,” the insider says, adding that “she’s very graciously following Kate’s advice” anyways.

Meghan’s Canada-based pals have also been putting in their two cents. “Her friends in Toronto are more holistic minded so they’ve offered tips like practicing more yin style yoga and doing a nightly meditation,” the source explains. “Meghan’s not obsessing about getting pregnant but she’s very open to everyone’s ideas. She’s a naturally curious person so she loves learning what worked for her friends when it comes to their fertility.”