Machine Gun Kelly Slams Eminem’s Diss Track ‘Killshot’ As ‘Trash’ — See His Savage Response

The feud between Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem rages on! MGK clapped back at Eminem’s diss track ‘Killshot’ by calling it ‘trash.’

Can the Real Slim Shady and Machine Gun Kelly just both please sit down? MGK continued his wild feud with Eminem on Sept. 14 when he took to Twitter to slam the rapper’s latest diss track about him. After Em went in on his rival on his newest song, “Killshot,” MGK tweeted, “2 weeks and 3 interviews later…” along with a laugh-crying emoji, a toilet emoji and the trash emoji. He also called the track a missed attempt at nailing him with the clever tag “#legshot” and included a photo of the Dancing With The Stars judges all holding up paddles with the number 6 on them.

MGK was clearly mocking how much time it took for Eminem to clap back at him. The drama kicked off on Aug. 31 when the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker dropped his newest album, Kamikaze. He threw some shade at MGK on the track, “Not Alike,” and by Sept. 3, MGK was already prepared to fire back. He dropped his own song, “Rap Devil,” that was filled to the brim with attacks on Em. Even the title itself played off of Eminem’s “Rap God.”

It then took 11 days for Eminem to respond with “Killshot” – which, to be fair, isn’t a long time to put a song together but that’s still longer than MGK, who was able to craft his song in just one weekend. Eminem also addressed the situation in an interview.

While this feud has gained a lot of momentum in the last few weeks, their beef actually stems all the way back to 2012 when Machine Gun Kelly made an inappropriate comment about how Eminem’s daughter Hailie, who was 16 at the time, was “hot as f**k.”