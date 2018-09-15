Machine Gun Kelly’s Crew Beats Up Actor Who Called Him A ‘P***y’ Over Eminem Feud

After an actor called Machine Gun Kelly a ‘p***y’ over his feud with Eminem, the rapper’s bodyguards allegedly attacked the man who had to be hospitalized for severe facial injuries.

Machine Gun Kelly‘s feud with Eminem took a violent turn when the rapper’s bodyguard’s allegedly beat up an actor who called MGK out for starting the beef. The fight began on the night of Sept. 14 in Atlanta when MGK and his crew were in a restaurant bar and the actor named Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez walked up to them with his phone out and started recording, police told TMZ.

In a video obtained by the website, G-Rod can be seen pointing at the “Bad Things” singer while saying, “I’m gonna say it because it has to be said, you’re a pussy for going for family!” G-Rod was reportedly angry about how MGK called Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot” when she was 16, starting the beef with the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker. G-Rod, who has had roles in shows like Ozark, Power, and The Walking Dead, told TMZ that he was especially upset because he’s a husband and father of three.

Machine Gun Kelly appeared to shove G-Rod and turn the phone away in the video, which ended there. G-Rod claims that that’s when five of MGK’s bodyguards got involved and MGK allegedly started challenging him. G-Rod claims the rapper shoved him and said the bar manager immediately sided with MGK and kicked G-Rod out of the establishment.

The actor claims that two hours later, he was walking toward a Hampton’s Inn that was across from the bar when MGK and his crew allegedly started yelling at him from outside his tour bus. G-Rod says he went into the hotel lobby, and the musician kept at him with all of his bodyguards following. G-Rod claims he then told them he’d fight each one of them individually if they were looking for a fight, but instead, he claims all of the bodyguards jumped him at once.

Cops who have seen surveillance video of the incident told TMZ that one guard body slammed G-Rod and then three others began punching and kicking him in the face. G-Rod said MGK wasn’t involved in the altercation at this point. G-Rod has already hired a lawyer and intends to file a lawsuit against the rapper, he told TMZ, however he added that he would “drop the lawsuit if we both sign waivers and meet in an octagon and go man-to-man without goons or weapons.” Police are currently investigating this case, and G-Rod is in the emergency room getting treated for severe facial injuries.

HollywoodLife reached out to Machine Gun Kelly’s representatives for comment.