Kylie Jenner ‘Loves’ Having A Big Butt Like Big Sister Kim: ‘It’s Her Favorite Body Part

Becoming a mom not only gave Kylie Jenner her beloved daughter Stormi, it helped her get an even bigger booty than ever. We’ve got details on how she loves having a butt the size of sister Kim Kardashian’s.

Kim Kardashian, 37, has one of the most famous booties in the world, but sister Kylie Jenner, 21, is giving her a run for her money these days. While Kim’s butt is a little smaller than usual because of her intense dieting, Kylie’s pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, 8 months, helped boost her booty with even more curves than she had before becoming a mom. “Having Stormi changed Kylie’s body, pregnancy made her a lot more curvy and she’s got no complaints about that. Kylie has embraced her new shape and has found total self acceptance. It helps that she grew up idolizing her big sister Kim, she’s always been such a huge influence on Kylie,” a source close to the cosmetics mogul tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie’s butt is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big butt like Kim. She’s very proud of her growing booty, it’s her favorite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi’s doing,” our insider adds. On Sept. 13, Kylie put her new booty on full display , wearing a pair of skin-tight black latex pants that looked like they could have been painted onto her body.