Kourtney Kardashian & Luka Sabbat Get Super Cozy While Entering Hotel After Night Out — New Couple?

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were seen getting close at the Chateau Marmont on the night of Sept. 14 right after getting dinner together at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, may have herself a new man! The newly single Keeping Up with the Kardashians was seen out with Grown-ish actor and model Luka Sabbat, 20, at the Chateau Marmont hotel on the night of Sept. 14 and they looked pretty cozy. The duo just finished dinner at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles before spending time together at the hotel and we can’t help but think Kourt is dating the stud. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery silver sleeveless dress and heels while Luka hid his face in a casual t-shirt and pants. They sat together with smiles on their faces and at one point, Luka was even seen with his arm around the brunette beauty.

Kourtney’s outing with Luka is the first time she’s been seen on what appears to be a date with a guy since her breakup with ex Younes Bendjima just over a month ago. For those fans who thought they may get back together or that the reality star would end up back with the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, it looks like Kourt’s surprising us all! We’re not sure how she met Luka and/or if she knew him before, but their date definitely seemed comfortable and looked like it had the potential to be something long term!

Although this is the first time we’ve seen Kourtney romantically linked to Luka, it turns out the hunky star has a link to Kourtney’s brother-in-law Kanye West. Back in 2015, he modeled for Kanye’s Yeezy Season 1 Presentation at New York Fashion Week so we know  he’s got the moves in more ways than one!

It will be interesting to see where things go from here! We’ll be on the lookout for any more dates between Kourtney and Luka. We’re glad to see them enjoying their time together and perhaps it will lead to something great!