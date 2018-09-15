Kanye West Pushing Peace Talks Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj: He Doesn’t See The Point of Hate

Kanye West wants the shoe-throwing feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to end! A source close to Ye told HL EXCLUSIVELY how he wants to see the two rappers become friends!

Following Cardi B‘s shoe-throwing altercation with Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party, Kanye West has had it with their beef. A source close to Kanye told us EXCLUSIVE how the rapper has realized that he’s not opposed to trying to mediate their feud himself. “Kanye is all about making peace right now,” our source said. “He wants just doesn’t see the point of hate and negativity. It hurts him on a personal level. The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is something that needs to be resolved and Kanye is hopeful that it can be. He’s certainly been doing his best to try and fix it.”

That’s right, Kanye has apparently contacted both of them to see if he can bring their drama to a peaceful conclusion. “He’s put in phone calls and has tried to lean on them both to arrange peace talks, but so far his attempts have all been shut down,” our source added. “Nicki and Cardi are both way too heated right now to have any kind of sit down, but Kanye isn’t giving up. He’s afraid of this feud getting worse — he has heard the strong words from both sides and knows how dangerous things like this can get so he is taking this on as a personal quest.”

When it comes down to it, Kanye believes these two should be collaborating again, not hating on each other. “He’d love to see them get on another track together,” our source went on to say. “He’s encouraging them to make music not war. Unfortunately, they’re both way too angry right now to hear him. But he’s not giving up, and if anyone can fix this, it’s Kanye… Kanye knows how very real and deadly feuds and beefs can be. He would hate for anything to get uglier than throwing a shoe.”