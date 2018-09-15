Why Kailyn Lowry Slammed Jenelle Evans During Terrifying Hurricane — ‘Her War Runs Deep’

Kailyn Lowry has a personal reason she keeps dissing ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-star Jenelle Evans, even amid Hurricane Florence, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, here!

Jenelle Evans, 26, can’t catch a break from Kailyn Lowry, 26, even though Jenelle’s facing Hurricane Florence in North Carolina! And now we’ve learned why. Many fans thought Kailyn crossed a line after reposting a shot of her Teen Mom 2 co-star wearing a bikini in the rain and calling Jenelle “crazy” via Twitter, in a now deleted caption on Sept. 13. Jenelle posted the photo during the hurricane, but later clarified the shot was taken “months ago.” That doesn’t mean Kailyn’s opinion of Jenelle has improved, and there’s a reason! “Kailyn’s war with Jenelle runs deep because she used to consider her a real friend, it’s so personal,” a Teen Mom insider EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife. “Kailyn went above and beyond to help Jenelle many times in the past and Jenelle repeatedly betrayed her.”

Before 2012, the two used to be good friends! They were so close, Kailyn even claimed to have bailed her out of custody one time, tweeting on Feb. 17, “Do y’all remember the time i gave Jenelle money to make bail? before you throw dirt on my name remind them how hard you f***ed with me.” Oh, how the times have changed, because the co-stars love nothing more than to habitually engage in Twitter wars. Our insider continues, “Kailyn used to stand up for Jenelle all the time to the other girls on the show, but then she found out that Jenelle was gossiping about her and talking trash behind her back and that really hurt. She felt like Jenelle stabbed her in the back.”

“Kailyn did nothing to Jenelle but be a good friend but it was all forgotten as soon as she confronted Jenelle over her trash talking,” our insider goes on. “Instead of owning up and apologizing, Jenelle got really nasty and personally attacked Kailyn.” Although Kailyn’s disses are more popularly known, like throwing shade at Jenelle’s decision to home school, Jenelle can be harsh herself. She shamelessly blasted Kailyn on Aug. 23 for hooking up with Javi Marroquin after his split with their other co-star, Briana DeJesus. “Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex? Ew #EnoughSaid #NoMorals #NoStandards #JustAThought,” Jenelle wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Clearly, these two have a touchy history. “For a long time Kailyn just sort of put up with it, but once Jenelle started getting public and attacking her on social media that brought out the fighter in Kailyn,” our insider adds. “She’s done letting Jenelle attack her with no consequences. She can not stand Jenelle and everything she stands for and doesn’t see anything wrong with calling her out.”