Iggy Azalea Spotted On Dinner Date with Blac Chyna’s Ex Rapper BF Playboi Carti — New Couple?

Iggy Azalea was seen enjoying a romantic dinner with Blac Chyna’s ex Playboi Carti at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on the night of Sept. 13 and she looked smitten by the rapper.

Iggy Azalea, 26, may have herself a new boyfriend and it’s none other than Blac Chyna‘s ex, Playboi Carti, 22! The two rappers were seen on a romantic dinner date at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, CA on Sept. 13 and they looked happily comfortable together. Iggy wore a sexy black outfit that consisted of a matching top and pants while Playboi wore a casual black shirt and pants. At one point, the Australian blonde was behind the wheel of her Rolls Royce as Playboi sat in the passenger seat and was handed two long-stemmed pink roses by a friend. He then proceeded to hand the roses to Iggy in a sweet gesture as both of them had smiles on their faces. SEE THE PICS OF IGGY & PLAYBOI HERE!

Playboi may be getting cozy with Iggy today but last Nov., he was making headlines by getting close to Blac on several occasions. Iggy has also made headlines when it comes to dating speculation. Most recently, she fueled romance rumors with NBA player Jimmy Butler, 28, but after seeing her outing with Playboi, we have a feeling she’s not completely tied down to a man just yet.

In addition to her dating life, Iggy has been making headlines for speaking her mind. She recently caught attention for expressing her opinion about the feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly on Twitter in a series of tweets. Her posts seemed to call out Eminem and label him as “lazy” for his new track, “Killshot”, which mentions her and disses Machine Gun Kelly. “Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” one of her tweets read. “And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this [sic] guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless.”