Gigi Hadid Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Sexy Sister Ruled The Runway Best At NYFW 2018?

The Hadid sisters took NYFW by storm this year, and we’ve rounded up their runway looks all in once place! From lingerie to eccentric dresses, check out Bella and Gigi’s epic model style here!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have been ruling the runway for years now, but they took things to a whole new level at this fall’s New York Fashion Week! While modeling clothes from designers’ spring/summer 2019 collections, the gorgeous sister strutted their stuff in style and looked amazing day after day. While the girls’ BFF, Kendall Jenner, was absent from the runway at this year’s NYFW, Gigi and Bella were more front and centered than ever…and we gathered up all of their runway looks in the gallery above.

To close out NYFW, Gigi and Bella walked in the show for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line. They showed off their slim frames in skimpy bras and underwear, giving us total Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show vibes (both ladies have walked in the VS show before, so they’re no stranger to walking the runway in lingerie). Another one of our fave Gigi NYFW looks was from the Michael Kors show — she wore a black gown that featured side cut-outs and showed off major cleavage with a plunging neckline. For Oscar de la Renta, Gigi also rocked a black dress, this one featuring sheer material, one long sleeve and a high slit.

Meanwhile, Bella looked absolutely stunning in a gold sequined gown at the Oscar de la Renta show. The strapless ensemble featured a leg slit, and with Bella’s hair slicked back into a ponytail, she put all the attention on her ensemble. So sexy!

