Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie & More Celebs Going Sexy In Sequins

Kourtney Kardashian recently stunned while wearing a sexy white sequin dress on a night out with Luka Sabbat! Check out all of the stars who have donned this hot outfit here!

Kourtney Kardashian not only stirred romance rumors while she was out and about with Luka Sabbat on Sep. 14, she also wore a cute silver sequined dress that was the epitome of glamour. The two were seen leaving the LA hotspot the Nice Guy together, and when they arrived at the Chateau Marmont later on in the night, Luka could distinctly be seen putting his arm around Kourtney’s shoulder and her waist. Seriously, while no romance is confirmed yet, you should definitely check out some of the photo evidence.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick‘s current girlfriend Sofia Richie also stunned with a sequined outfit she donned recently. The model showed up to The Wilhelmina party at the Public Hotel at New York Fashion Week wearing a glittery red dress with a huge plunge. While there have been a slew of sexy red dresses at this year’s NYFW, Sofia’s sequined one was a real standout.

Also joining Kourtney and Sofia on this are none other than Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. Posing for a announced their joint makeup line wearing gorgeous dresses. Posing in sexy gold bodysuits, the besties also announced that they would be starting a joint cosmetic line together. These two besties do everything together — including slaying with their outfits.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest pics of Kourtney and Luka. In the meantime, check out all of the hottest sequin dresses ever worn in our gallery above!