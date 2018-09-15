Cape Cod Shark Attack: Boogie Boarder, 26, Killed In Bloody Scene Resembling ‘Jaws’

For the first time in over 80 years, a Massachusetts man has died after a violent shark attack that happened off the shores of Cape Cod. Here’s what we know about the tragic event.

Well, this is incredibly sad and equally terrifying. A 26-year-old boogie boarder had been enjoying the waves off of Cape Cod at Newcomb Hollow Beach with a friend when he was viciously attacked by a shark, according to the Daily Mail. The man, who is the first person in Massachusetts to die from wounds he suffered from the shark bites since 1936, was knocked off his board at 12:30 pm and then attacked by the shark, according to Cape Cod National Park Service. After the attack, the victim was administered CPR on the beach as several people tried to create a makeshift tourniquet to stifle the blood loss he sustained from his wounds. After the victim had been transported to Cape Code Hospital by the Wellfleet Fire Department, he died from his injuries.

An eyewitness, local fisherman Joe Booth, saw the moment the shark attacked. He described how the late victim kicked something behind him, before a tale emerged from the water. “I was that guy on the beach screaming ‘Shark, shark!’ It was like right out of that movie Jaws. This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here,” he admitted to WBUR.

As of right now, the identity of the victim is currently being withheld until his family has been notified. The State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the attack. We reported earlier how a boy and girl were both attacked on Fire Island on the same day back in July. Lola Pollina, 12, described being bitten by a “three to four-foot shark” while she was standing in the waters of the Sailors Haven beach.