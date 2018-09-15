Ariana Grande Still Heartbroken Over Mac Miller’s Death As She Plays His New Album On Repeat

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram story on Sept. 15 to share touching photos of her listening to tracks on her late ex Mac Miller’s new album ‘Swimming’

Ariana Grande, 25, is still mourning her ex Mac Miller‘s tragic death and she took to Instagram on Sept. 15 to continue to share her pain. The singer shared screenshots of her listening to tracks on Mac’s new album Swimming, which came out on Aug. 3, to her Instagram story and added several heart emojis to the pics. Some of the tracks included “Ladders” and “Dunno”.

Ariana’s latest posts about Mac are just some of the several she started posting a few days ago. For her first, she simply posted a black and white pic of the late rapper with no caption but on Sept. 14, she posted a short video clip of a laughing Mac along with a heartbreaking caption about the loss. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote in the caption. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Ariana’s grief is understandable considering she dated Mac for two years before they broke up earlier this year. Shortly after their split, Mac got in trouble with the law when he crashed his car into a pole and was later arrested for a DUI. Many trolls blamed the incident on his split from Ariana and claimed the rapper was headed for a downfall since she quickly became engaged to Pete Davidson. Mac was found unresponsive in his home on Sept. 7 and was pronounced dead on the scene. Although toxicology test results are still pending, he is believed to have died from an apparent drug overdose.

We continue to send healing wishes to all those affected by Mac’s untimely passing. He touched many people, including fellow celebrities and fans and they’ve all continued to post tributes to him and his talent on social media.