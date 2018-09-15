Angelina Jolie: How She’s Making Sure Her 6 Kids Don’t Get Spoiled Despite Pampering Them

Angelina Jolie has worked ‘tirelessly’ to make sure her kids are ‘keenly aware’ of the struggles of those in need. A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she wanted them brought up!

Angelina Jolie is not paying any mind to reports that she’s spoiling her children because she feels that despite some pampering to keep them happy, these claims could not be further from the truth. A source close to Angelina told us EXCLUSIVELY how she believes she’s raised her kids to be empathetic to others’ plights. “As far as them becoming spoiled brats, that’s not a realistic accusation or worry because Angelina works tirelessly to make them citizens of the world,” our source told us. “They’re all keenly aware of the struggles facing the less fortunate because they’ve seen it firsthand.”

When it comes down to it, Angelina feels like she’s tried to provide experiences to her kids that would make them well-rounded and worldly-wise. “They’ve visited war zones and poverty stricken countries,” our source went on to say. “These are not kids that are living the typical sheltered lives that most children of Hollywood stars experience. Angelina has always put a big focus on building their empathy. They learn humanitarianism alongside her.”

All in all, Angelina feels like her kids have their hearts in the right places. “These are six kids that are being brought up to want to make a difference in the world,” our source added. “They’re far from spoiled.” We reported earlier how a source told In Touch that Angelina is apparently resorting to spoiling her kids as a tactic in her ongoing custody battle with Brad Pitt. “If they ask to go shopping, they go shopping,” the source told the publication. “If they want to go hiking, they go hiking. She’s trying her hardest to spoil them. She’ll resort to any dirty trick to make sure she gets custody.”