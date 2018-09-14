Tadd Fujikawa: 5 Things To Know About Golfer Who Made History By Coming Out As Gay

Tadd Fujiwana is the talk of the town! He made history by coming out as gay on September 11, and fans from all over the globe are applauding him. Here’s 5 facts about the pro golfer!

Tadd Fujikawa, 27, made history on September 11, as the first male professional golfer to come out as gay. He posted a candid message revealing his sexuality, and informed his followers that he wants to make a difference and change the world. Get to know Tadd by checking out five facts about him, below!

1. Tadd Fujikawa is a pro golfer from Hawaii. — He was born three months premature in Honolulu, and doctors reportedly gave him a 50-50 chance of survival. Tadd apparently weighed 1 pound, 15 ounces and was so small that he could fit in his grandfather’s palm. It is believed that his 5’1″ height is due in part to his premature birth.

2. He came out as gay via Instagram on Tuesday, September 11. — Tadd posted a shirtless selfie to the his page, advising his followers to “PLEASE READ.” Here is his full message: Coincidentally, today is world suicide prevention day. However, I was going to share this regardless.

So…I’m gay. Many of you may have already known that. I don’t expect everyone to understand or accept me. But please be gracious enough to not push your beliefs on me or anyone in the LGBTQ community. My hope is this post will inspire each and every one of you to be more empathetic and loving towards one another.

I’ve been back and forth for a while about opening up about my sexuality. I thought that I didn’t need to come out because it doesn’t matter if anyone knows. But I remember how much other’s stories have helped me in my darkest times to have hope. I spent way too long pretending, hiding, and hating who I was. I was always afraid of what others would think/say. I’ve struggled with my mental health for many years because of that and it put me in a really bad place. Now I’m standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone’s life. Although it’s a lot more accepted in our society today, we still see children, teens, and adults being ridiculed and discriminated against for being the way we are. Some have even taken their lives because of it. As long as those things are still happening, I will continue to do my best to bring more awareness to this issue and to fight for equality. Whether the LGBTQ is what you support or not, we must liberate and encourage each other to be our best selves, whatever that may be. It’s the only way we can make this world a better place for future generations.

I don’t want this to be focused on me. I just want to spread love and acceptance to others who are in a similar situation. If anyone out there is struggling, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. YOU ARE LOVED AND YOU ARE ENOUGH…AS IS, EXACTLY AS YOU ARE!

I can’t wait for the day we all can live without feeling like we’re different and excluded. A time where we don’t have to come out, we can love the way we want to love and not be ashamed. We are all human and equal after all. So I dare you…spread love. Let’s do our part to make this world a better place.

3. He’s opened up about battling issues of depression and anxiety. — Tadd revealed that he was dealing with depression and anxiety back in October 2017. Despite his struggles, he ended up winning the Hawaii State Open after just two months after making his announcement (in December).

Tadd took to Instagram (to make his announcement in Oct. 2017) to post a lengthy message, alongside of a photo of him overlooking the sunset. “I’ve been trying to withhold from using social media a bit recently but today is #worldmentalhealthday so I felt the need to post something. Especially with all of the hate and terrible things that has been occurring…spreading a little love in times like these are quintessential,” he began.

“So, not many people know this…but I’ve gone through “it”. Anxiety and depression are too real. What I have gone through may not seem as “bad” or detrimental as some other people. But regardless we all have our issues and problems, just in different ways. It’s how we deal with those issues and learn how to overcome them that makes us stronger and beautiful in the end. But it all starts with getting help. So if any of you are struggling with any kind of mental illness or addiction, need encouragement, or need someone to talk to, just reach out (to me or someone you feel comfortable with) and don’t stop reaching out until you get that help. You are loved and worthy. Remember you are not alone!” (this message was condensed; For the full transcript, click here).

4. Tadd’s claim to fame came in 2006. — This was when he qualified for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, where he reached the national championship at just 15-years-old. The next year, he qualified at the Sony Open, becoming the youngest player in 50 years to make the weekend at a PGA Tour event.

5. He decided to forego college golf. — Instead, Tadd turned pro at 16. So far, he’s made 14 career starts on tour. He bounced around the mini-tours for a decade.