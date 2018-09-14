6lack: 5 Things To Know About Rapper As Fans Rave Over His 2nd Studio Album

6lack just dropped a new album ‘East Atlanta Love Letter’ — his second studio album — and fans are raving over the new record! Here’s 5 fast facts about the rapper!

6lack, 26, just dropped East Atlanta Love Letters, which has features from Future, J. Cole, and more top artists! This marks his second studio album, and so far, the reviews are quite impressive. East Atlanta Love Letters is a followup to his first album Free6lack, which peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also follows his popular singles, “PRBLMS”, “Switch”, “Nonchalant”, and most recently “OTW” which features Khalid and Ty Dolla Sign. “OTW” actually reached No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100. Here’s 5 fast facts about him!

1. 6lack is an Atlanta-based R&B/Rap artist. — His real name is Ricardo Valdez Valentine. He is currently signed to Love Renaissance and Interscope Records, but, coming up in the music biz wasn’t easy. “In July 2011, I signed to an independent record label owned by a popular artist at the time…In the years to follow I found myself at my absolute lowest. After the little advance money ran out I was unable to eat most nights, had no stable place to stay, and found myself living out of a ripped up backpack,” he once explained in his own words. “They had me making hundreds of songs I hated to meet their criteria of what they viewed as “hit records”…”

He continued: “They wanted me to just be a hit song and I wanted to show them I was more than that. For the next three years I had to make moves in secrecy. I put music out on my Soundcloud even though my contract didn’t allow me to release any music on my own. With the few songs I put out I grew enough of a following and established my brand. When the label found out I thought they would start taking me seriously but they didn’t and that’s when I knew I had to get the f–k out of there.”

2. He is a father. — 6lack is a proud dad to his 1-year-old daughter, Syx. He often posts photos of his baby girl, and it appears as though she is featured on the album cover art of East Atlanta Love Letter. After releasing the album, he wrote: “i want to thank my daughter who can’t read this, but everything i do is for or inspired by you. i want to lead by example and leave behind the story of a father who not only loved you, but loved what he did, and served a purpose bigger than himself. i came a long fucking way from having nothing and i will never take it for granted.”

3. He used to be a battle rapper. — 6lack reportedly earned his rap moniker in middle school. He was apparently an active member on the high school battle circuit, which occurred during the students’ lunch hour.

4. 6lack is widely known for his single “PRBLMS”. — The single was released in June 2016, and he’s been on the radar ever since.

5. While he may seem new to the music game, he’s not. — 6lack has a ton of high profile friends and collaborators in the music biz, including, Kehlani, Beyonce and Jay Z, J Cole, Khalid, Offset, Future, and more. He was even friends with the late Mac Miller.