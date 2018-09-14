When We All Vote Week Of Action: How You Can Join Michelle Obama & More Celebs Get Out The Vote

Haven’t registered to vote? There’s still time, and When We All Vote is helping you head to the polls! Find out how YOU can attend a star-studded Week of Action event!

How exciting is this? When We All Vote is a new organization co-chaired by passionate activists and celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Tom Hanks, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. There’s one goal these inspirational public figures have in mind: getting Americans to vote in the November 6 midterm elections! If you haven’t registered to vote, it’s not too late. If the chance to elect a qualified representative wasn’t enough incentive, When We All Vote is making the experience fun, too, with their National Week of Action events.

Want the chance to hang out with the When We All Vote co-chairs and make history? The organization is coming to a city near you from September 22 — 29. When We All Vote previously announced that Michelle Obama would be hitting Miami and Las Vegas, and Janelle Monáe in Atlanta. They just announced some more events, and we’re freaking out over how cool they’re going to be! Co-chair Tom Hanks is headlining the Week of Action event in Pittsburgh on September 25, and his fellow co-chair, Chris Paul, is headlining the Houston event on September 22!

“Voting is a small act that proves that we are a democracy— a government of the people and by the people,” said Hanks. “It’s up to each and every one of us to make sure our government doesn’t just represent a small some—not just the most powerful—but all of us. When we all vote, we are making strides toward a more perfect union.”

“Everyone’s vote matters and each vote represents a voice that needs to be heard,” said Paul. “Voting gives us the power to create real change and change doesn’t happen if we remain silent. We need your voice to be heard by voting.”

Amen! Some more exciting events: Keegan-Michael Key and Loni Love are headlining Detroit on September 27, and Shonda Rimes is in Los Angeles on September 28! The Shondaland icon’s even is extra special. Her rally is in partnership with the L.A. Promise Fund’s Girls Build Summit, and will bring together a stunning 10,000 young women from LA County, according to When We All Vote! If you’re still trying to decide if you really want to attend the Pittsburgh event, here’s a little secret for you sports fans: Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is also attending!

There will also be events in Baltimore, NYC, and Nashville. You can sign up to attend one of the events during the National Week of Action and learn more about them by heading to the When We All Vote site HERE. You can also register to vote through When We All Vote, or even stay on HollywoodLife.com and register HERE!