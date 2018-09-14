Wendy Williams Slams Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt Will ‘Come Out On Top’ After Her Antics

Wendy Williams slammed Angelina Jolie for allegedly staging photos with her kids to one-up Brad Pitt amid their tumultuous custody battle! The talk show host even said Angelina’s ‘antic’s will be the reason her career tanks!

Wendy Williams, 54, is NOT a fan of Angelina Jolie, 43, especially after the actress was accused of trying to sabotage Brad Pitt’s changes at getting custody of their six children. Angelina has been at the center of rumors, claiming she’s been parading her kids out in public for the paparazzi to see, so it appears as though she is the ideal mother. Well, Wendy isn’t buying it! “So, a lot of people think Angelina Jolie is using the media as a secret weapon, and I agree too!”, she told her studio audience on September 14.

“Recently, she’s been taking all six of her kids to places she knows the paparazzi will be,” she explained, before showing a recent photo of Angie out with her children at Fred Siegel — a prominent hangout spot for paps. “None of the kids are smiling, nobody’s happy,” Wendy said of the children’s faces. She also added that Angelina appears “awfully pale and awfully skinny,” in recent snaps.

Then the outspoken talk show host went on a rant about how she doesn’t believe Angie’s intentions are genuine. “I’ll say this 100 percent, I don’t believe that Angelina Jolie is a nice woman behind the scenes,” she began. “I’ve actually heard things, and I think that she’s trotting these kids around to try and make us believe she’s a good mom so when she goes to court, because you know they’re (Angelina and Brad) are fighting for custody. She wants full custody. I don’t even believe, to me, I think that Brad — unfortunately, he’s a man so I have to stick up for him — is still, she’s unlikable, and she’s made her self more unlikeable with all these shenanigans going on with the kids and stuff. But Brad will come out on top. He’s still bankable, nice-able, but gullible, for falling for her antics to begin with.

“He’s from the midwest, he comes from a good family, he never met somebody who wears a vile of blood around her neck and God only knows the sex chamber she had designed for them… he’s hypnotized and he fell for it. It’s further indication that this woman is not likable.”

Wendy went on to say that she “does not believe that (Angie’s) going to be a movie star for much longer.” While Wendy pointed out that Angie is terrific when it comes to charitable efforts, she doesn’t believe people will go to the box office to see her films any longer. “I believe the role she is playing now is the role that will be her demise, and that’s the role of her in real life. Even her divorce lawyer is no longer there… There’s something about Angelina that even made her lawyer turn away.”

Angelina originally hired Laura Wasser — a high profile Hollywood lawyer, who’s worked with Kim Kardashian and other big names — however, their relationship has reportedly been demolished. In August, multiple reports claimed that Wasser quit due to Angelina’s alleged hostile and unreasonable behavior.

Angie and Brad currently have a temporary custody agreement, where they equally share their six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — according to reports.