Tristan Thompson Wants Out Of Cleveland After LeBron’s Exit: How Khloe’s Helping Him Leave

Tristan Thompson knows the Cavs won’t be the same after Lebron James’ exit to the Lakers! Now, he’s trying to make moves, and LBJ isn’t the only reason he wants out…

Tristan Thompson, 27, knows the Cleveland Cavaliers could be in trouble after LeBron James‘ exit to the Los Angeles Lakers. — That’s why he’s trying to make moves, fast! “Tristan is not excited about starting another season in Cleveland now that the best player in the league, LeBron James, is no longer his teammate,” a source close to the NBA star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, Thompson’s got two more seasons left on his contract with the Cavs. Nonetheless, “he would love to get traded before then,” the insider says.

While the chances of the Cavs winning the Eastern Conference, let alone a title, have lessened since LBJ’s exit, that’s not the only reason Thompson wants out of Cleveland. Now that him and Khloe are back together, she’d like to be closer to the west coast, where the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners live. “Khloe has put pressure on Tristan to move to a team in Los Angeles, with the Lakers or Clippers,” the source says, noting that she is the one who picked up her life and moved to Cleveland when they first got together.

But, it’s not that easy with NBA trades and contracts already set in stone. Since Tristan’s infamous cheating scandal, “he feels stressed because he wants to make Khloe happy,” the source reveals. “He’s trying to do everything he can to make up for the mistakes he made in their relationship.” So, where does he go from here? — Our insider says Thompson’s already started making phone calls in quiet to try and make some moves. But, nothing is set in stone. “He’s trying to do what he can to make a move that will keep them both happy,” the source adds.

Khloe and Tristan — who welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, True Thompson on April 12 — recently moved back to the west coast to spend the summer in LA during the NBA offseason. The two have been inseparable since patching things up, following Thompson’s very public cheating scandal.

Just days before Khloe gave birth, numerous photos and videos, which appeared to feature Thompson getting cozy with multiple women, made their way around the internet. Neither Khloe nor Tristan addressed the scandal, let alone confirmed it… until recently.

Khloe and Tristan recently vacationed somewhere on a tropical island in the beginning of September. When Khloe took to social media to post a sweet photo with Tristan, a fan commented, writing, “So, she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat?” The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit back, responding with (in part): “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat… Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything.”

Either way, Khloe’s sticking by her man. And, we’ve heard that he’s on his best behavior in hopes of taking their relationship to the next step…