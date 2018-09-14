Tiny Raves Over T.I.’s New Music Video As Romance Gets Back On Track: ‘We Lit’

Aw! Tiny’s showing support for her hubby on social media. T.I. has an exciting new release with Meek Mill, and his wife might just be his biggest fan!

T.I., 37, and Meek Mill, 31, dropped their new music video for their “Jefe” collab on Sept. 12 and Tiny Harris, 43, is all about it! T.I.’s wife shared a snippet of it to her Instagram, writing, “Ayyyyyeeeee WE lit! Check out @troubleman31 & @meekmill “Jefe” video on @VEVO.” And considering almost 200,000 people viewed her post, we bet she brought her hubby’s collaboration a lot of traffic. What a sweet way to show her support! The song is from T.I.’s album Dime Trap, which is the tenth of his career and will come out later this year. So far, “Jefe” is one of two released singles, the other being “Wraith” with Yo Gotti.

We love seeing Tiny putting her husband on blast in the best way possible. It’s refreshing to see after their relationship took such a rocky turn in 2017. But even though they filed for divorce, the couple decided to keep at it and have looked happy lately. Earlier in September, they were spotted flaunting PDA at a strip club in Miami. They cuddled up and held hands. A source close to Tiny and T.I. even told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there may be more babies in their future. “As far as he’s concerned, when it comes to children, the more the merrier,” the insider said. “He would love at least another couple of kids before calling it a day.”

Tiny and T.I. already have seven kids total, four from past relationships. Their youngest is adorable Heiress, 2. With so many little ones in their brood, we love that they’re making their relationship work.

They aren’t a perfect couple, of course. Who is? But despite all of the ups and downs, including T.I.’s alleged affair with Asia’h Epperson, these two are in it for the long haul. And a sweet show of support like this is another step in the right direction.