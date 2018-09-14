Tiffany Haddish Debuts Sexy Golden Bob On Diamond Ball Red Carpet – See Her Hot New Look

Tiffany Haddish always looks gorgeous, but she’s had an incredible makeover. She debuted a new golden bob haircut on the Diamond Ball red carpet and we’ve got her new look.

Well hey there sexy lady! Tiffany Haddish has undergone a complete hair makeover and debuted her new look on the red carpet of Rihanna‘s Diamond Ball on Sept. 13. Her locks have been chopped into a short bob that rests just above her shoulders. The 38-year-old also added bangs to her new style, which features golden highlights. Tiffany was totally feeling her new shorter ‘do, and made sure her makeup was just as dramatic. The comedienne rocked a dark blue smokey eye, yet her bangs were so long it was hard to see them at times.

With the short hair, Tiffany’s gown was able to get all of the attention. The midnight blue sequined number fit her like a glove. While it featured long sleeves, Tiff showed off plenty of cleavage with a plunging neckline. She added some serious bling around her neck with a sapphire and diamond necklace.

The makeover is brand new, as Tiffany was seated in the front row of the Michael Kors show at NYFW on Sept. 12 and she still had her medium length dark, wavy locks. She looked right at home being a fashion queen, sitting next to Nicole Kidman and Chanel Iman, chatting with the ladies and having a blast. A red carpet is the perfect place to debut a new hairstyle, and Tiff sure got the attention at the Diamond Ball.

At least Tiffany decided not to recycle her $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress for the Diamond Ball. She famously paid retail for the white sleeveless gown for the Girls Trip premiere in July of 2017 then went on to wear it again while hosting Saturday Night Live several months later. She vowed to get her money’s worth by wearing it as much as possible, even donning it while presenting an award at the 2018 Oscars. It would have been pretty hilarious for her to drag it out of the closet yet again. But Rihanna is a goddess and the Diamond Ball supports the Clara Lionel Foundation, a charity named after her grandparents so the stars really bring it. RiRi, 30, set the tone in a dramatic Alexis Mabille Couture outfit that featured a white lace long sleeved catsuit with a dramatic white skirt overlay that ended up in a giant bow across her chest. Tiff definitely came to play with her stunning sequined gown.