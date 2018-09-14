Get Rihanna’s Out-Of-This-World Sparkly Makeup At Her Diamond Ball — Exact Look

Of course Rihanna was dripping in shimmer for her annual Diamond Ball in NYC on Sept. 13. See how to get her exact makeup look below, with expert tips from her makeup artist!

No surprise here — Rihanna wore all Fenty Beauty for her big night — her appearance at her charity event, The Diamond Ball, in NYC on Sept. 13. Her longtime makeup artist and friend Priscilla Ono created the gorgeous look and is spilling the deets on the exact products used. The overall look was inspired by the brand new Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which is my favorite new product for fall. It’s gorgeous!

To start the look, Priscilla used the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 330 for a stunning complexion. Though the foundation, in my mind, is fairly full coverage, it still lets skin shine through and doesn’t look cakey. To contour and sculpt, Priscilla used Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Truffle, which is a few shades darker than Ri’s skintone.

For that AMAZING shimmer highlight, which really popped, Priscilla used Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Hu$tla Baby — multiple layers. You can’t go wrong with this gorgeous highlight. She applied the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil on her cheeks as well as her eyelids. Whenever Rihanna was under a light, her entire face was literally glowing. GLOW, GIRL!

These are all of the products that were used. The NEW Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, which is $38, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 330, $34, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Truffle ($25). Added shimmer was thanks to Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby, which is $34. Add to cart!