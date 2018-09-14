It’s Rihanna’s world, we are just living in it! She stepped out in another amazing outfit in New York City on Sept. 13 — see her sexy stomach in this daring dress below!

Rihanna, 30, killed it yet again in a gorgeous black jumpsuit as she departed the Diamond Ball, her annual charity event in New York City, on Sept. 13. She looked sexy and sophisticated in head-to-toe black. The jumpsuit had hot cutouts at her waist, showing off her stunning curves. She paired the look with black sunglasses and black shoes with a feather on the front. She carried her belongings in a crystal bag, and was shining bright like a diamond!

Earlier in the night, Rihanna walked the carpet at the event wearing Alexis Mabille Couture. It was an ivory lace bodysuit, with a large bow in the front, which turned into a dramatic skirt and train. Absolutely stunning! Again, few could pull off such a dramatic look, but Rihanna did it to perfection! RiRi arrived in New York just a few days ago and took Fashion Week by storm. On Sept. 12, her Savage X Fenty show was the very last show of New York Fashion Week, and the star-studded runway was one to remember. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walked in lacy lingerie alongside pregnant models and other gorgeous ladies of all sizes and shades.

At her fashion show, she wore a sheer brown dress that was ruched all the way down her body. It showed off her Savage lingerie — hot! After the fashion show, she changed into a tiny black leather dress with her black lace bra visible, on purpose. She wore black and white sunglasses and carried a tiny white purse. Every outfit she wears is flawless!