This video has got us in our feelings! North is just too cute belting out Drake’s hit song for her dad — even if she doesn’t know all of the lyrics.

Looks like North West, 5, got the best of both parents. Not only is she a gorgeous little girl, but she’s already trying her hand at rapping! Kanye West, 41, shared the sweetest video on his Instagram on Sept. 13 of his eldest singing Drake‘s “In My Feelings.” While she didn’t attempt the dance moves that go with it, she did get some of the lyrics down. North started slow and clear, then took the song in a sillier direction, going faster and faster until the words blurred together. But she definitely had the rhythm down! She was in the car with her dad, strapped into a car seat and wearing a neon dress as she sang.

Of course, it couldn’t be a post about a Kardashian kid without a ton of criticism in the comments, right? Some of Kanye’s followers were quick to jump to parent shaming, zeroing in on the fact that North appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup. Her lips were ruby red, but others pointed out that “little girls love to play around and wear makeup and it doesn’t mean anything.” Definitely not a big deal! But Kanye and Kim Kardashian, 37, were bashed even more for not taking her daughter to speech therapy because she was singing in a baby voice — even though it was clear she was just being silly with the song.

Others couldn’t get over Kanye’s offspring singing the words of a rival rapper, especially since they’ve feuded in the past. “Absolute betrayal,” one fan wrote. “He’s singing Drake and you’re Kanye.”

The rappers seemed to have settled their feud on Sept. 5 when Kanye apologized for releasing his project too close to Drake’s Scorpion and having Pusha T‘s diss track — which exposed Drake’s baby with Sophia Brussaux — come from his YE’s Good Music label. “Let me apologize for stepping on your release date in the first place,” he said in his lengthy tweet apology. He also mentioned, “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children.”

And now that Kanye is sharing this video of North singing his former rival’s song, it seems like he’s extending an olive branch. Is their feud finally over?