Nicki Minaj Shows Off Major Cleavage & Bare Butt In Sexy New ‘Wonderland’ Cover Photos

Nicki Minaj shared several pics of her latest photo shoot for Wonderland. magazine & they are seriously risqué. See the star nearly pop out of her top in these sexy pics.

Nicki Minaj graces the cover of Wonderland. magazine for its August issue and the images are fire! The ‘Chun Li’ rapper looked to die for in a tight corset with gold and pearl embellishments with her cleavage popping. In fact, we are sure Nicki had more than a few nip slips while shooting this spread, she just had to! Nicki, herself, loved the shot and couldn’t help but gush over the gorgeous photos. “I love being a fkng Barbie,” she captioned a photo she shared from the shoot, on Sept. 14.

Nicki shared several other images on her Instagram, and they do not disappoint. In addition to her cleavage, Nicki’s booty is on full display in one of the shots where she is rocking red latex dominatrix-looking ensemble. “Cuz I be da baddie B, Barbie Tingz, bangin body B….,” she captioned the photo. In another shot, Nicki is wearing black corseted gown and making faces at herself in the mirror. The accompanying interview promises to reveal Nicki’s thoughts on rap, fame, “and a new romance on the scene…,” states the Wonderland. website.

Nicki is known for flaunting her famous figure, and has been doing so a lot lately in plunging necklines and super tight dresses. She recently had a few unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions during New York Fashion Week– she had a nip-slip on the red carpet at the Tommy Hilfiger show a few days after ripping the back of her dress at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, almost exposing her butt.

We are certainly hoping Nicki is able to put all the recent Cardi B drama behind her and keep focusing on being the Baddie B we know she is! The issue hits newsstands this fall, but you can pre-order it now on the Wonderland. website and be among the first to read the juicy interview.