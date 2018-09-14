Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Prove They’re Going Strong By Holding Hands On Date

‘Stranger Things’ costars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton’s off-screen romance is still alive and well! The couple were spotted hand-in-hand while attending a party together.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are a notoriously private couple, but despite the radio silence on their social media accounts and months-long stint of not being seen in public together, they’re totally still an item. The Stranger Things costars proved their off-screen romance was still going strong when they stepped out for the Miu Miu launch at the Maxfield Store in West Hollywood on Sept. 13. The pair were all smiles as they left the event holding hands.

They each looked super stylish for the outing. Dyer rocked a denim mini skirt and matching jacket over a leopard print skirt. She topped off her look with black leather booties and a small handbag made of the same material. Heaton looked suave in a navy blazer, a blue and white striped shirt and dark grey slacks with black dress shoes.

Both Dyer and Heaton have been fairly absent on social media ever since production began on season 3 of the Netflix series in April. While we’re still months away from seeing what sorts of monsters Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers take on next in Hawkins, Indiana, we’ve slowly been seeing Dyer hanging out in the real world again. The actress was spotted front row at the Longchamp show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Fans started speculating these two were dating in Sept. 2016. Over a year later, they made their red carpet debut together in Dec. 2017 at the Fashion Awards in London. They’ve since made a few more appearances together, and were last seen together in late May when they sat next to each other in the front row at Dior‘s Cruise Collection show in France.