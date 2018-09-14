’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Aziza & Mike Eloshway Expecting 1st Child — See Sweet Announcement

Get excited, ’90 Day Fiance’ fans! Mike and Aziza have a little on one the way with an adorable baby bump pic. Congratulations!

Mike and Aziza Eloshway are starting an exciting new chapter! The 90 Day Fiance stars announced that they’re expecting with a super cute pregnancy announcement. While Mike keeps his Instagram private, Aziza shared three precious pictures on her account with her baby bump on full display. She was wearing a lacy blue dress that hugged her new belly, plus a pair of wedges. She cuddled up to her husband in the first shot, held his hand in the second and cradled her stomach in the third. “Mom&Dad,” she captioned the picture. “2019.” They looked so happy together, and we can’t wait to watch their family to grow next year.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple in the comments, wishing them the best. Everyone is especially happy for Mike who was very vocal while filming the reality show that he wanted children. And while Aziza wasn’t feeling that idea at the time, look at them now! Mike and Aziza met on a language learning site and were friends until the Russian woman couldn’t get a work visa and took their relationship to the next level. She moved in with Mike in 2014 and even though fans of 90 Day Fiance doubted whether she really had feelings for her American hubby, they’re still together and look crazy happy.

We are so excited to watch these two grow into a family of three! It’s a good thing Aziza shares so much on social media so we can stay in the loop.

Aziz and Mike aren’t the only couple from the hit TLC show expecting their first baby. In fact, Paola and Russ Mayfield will welcome a little one soon, and Paola has been flaunting her beautiful baby bump nonstop in tight dresses.