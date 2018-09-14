‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Pauly D & Aubrey O’Day Fight Over Cheating Allegations

Another week, another fight between Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’. Want the latest? Read our recap, here!

The ex-couple gave their relationship one last shot on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but it looks like some cheating allegations got in the way of a happy ending. During the Sept. 14 episode, Dr. V asked both Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day to give her and Dr. Ish a “piece of their baggage” so they could leave it all behind. Pauly D mentioned “cheating”, to which Dr. V said “great”. Then, she mentioned how there have been “lots of allegations” of him cheating. He, of course, agreed, but said it’s all “untrue”. Aubrey really “wanted to believe that”, but she doesn’t. And when Dr. V asked her what that’d mean if it the allegations were true, she said she’d be “out” of the relationship. Yikes!

And things only got worse from there. After Aubrey said she’d leave him if the allegations were true, Pauly D asked why she hadn’t left him yet then. “I just can’t comprehend that,” he said out loud. “Our relationship is a roller coaster. We’re on, we’re off. We’re on, we’re off. The real truth is I’ve never cheated. It’s a bunch of bulls***. We should be able to be stronger than that,” he said, before adding, “If you really believe [the accusations], then why the hell do you stay? Do you want to be with me or not? Just answer that.”

Dr. Ish and Dr. V couldn’t say anything more than “wow”, but when pressed for an answer, Aubrey said she’s not sure whether she can stay with Pauly. And so he then said the same thing. Could there be hope for them? Well, we already know they split after this season was filmed, but it was still fun to watch Judge Toler serve them with a punishment this week, when she ordered Pauly D to treat Aubrey like a queen.

Later in the episode, Ernest suffered a medical emergency. During the session with Judge Toler, he started coughing something up and then ran to the bathroom. Fortunately, it just seemed to be some mucus.