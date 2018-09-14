Kim Zolciak Looks Unrecognizable In New Pic Celebrating Husband Kroy Biermann’s Birthday

You’re going to do a double take when you see this new photo of Kim Zolciak! She wished her husband Kroy Biermann a happy birthday with a picture of them together and she’s totally unrecognizable!

Kim Zolciak got all glammed up for husband Kroy Biermann‘s 33rd birthday! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to send the football player a sweet message for his special day. Accompanying a gushy caption was a photo of the couple in matching all black outfits standing outside of a white sports car.

Kim looked much different than fans are used to seeing her, opting to wear her long, blonde hair down in soft waves and donning a more glam makeup look than she typically goes for. She looked stunning in a low-cut black dress with matching pointed toe heels. Kroy was all smiles beside her in a black button down shirt, tailored pants and loafers.

“Happy Birthday my love,” Kim wrote in a caption dedicated to her husband. “You have accomplished so much in 33 years and I look forward to another million together. You truly amaze me DAILY Kroy! I have are no words to describe how much I love you! I feel it deep in my soul and to the core of my being.”

The reality star continued by thanking her spouse “for loving me and our kiddos” before wishing him a happy birthday. “You are in for the night of your life!!” she finished. It’s unclear exactly how they celebrated the occasion, but we hope they both had an amazing night together!