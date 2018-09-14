Kourtney Kardashian Humiliates Kim With Crazy Flash Mob Dance On “KUWTK’: The Feud Is Still On

The Kardashian sisters love to prank each other and it looks like Kourtney is currently leading the prank pack. She pulled an epic one on sister Kim and even got Khloé to join in on the fun!

“What the f–k is going on?” Kim Kardashian was shocked and thoroughly embarrassed after sister, Kourtney, planned a surprise flash mom while she and sister Khloé, were at a local mall. The clip is from the Sept. 16, episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and shows Kourt, along with Khloé and friend, Malika Haqq, getting in on the prank.

Several dancers start showing off their moves, when Kim spots Kourt and Malika in the crowd, leaving her stunned and a bit nervous. Once Khloé jumps in, Kim can’t take it. “Don’t tell me you know it too,” she said. Kourt revealed it was sweet payback after Kim sabotaged a dance class they took together. “After you ruined our dance class with your critiques, I thought it would be funny to embarrass you. Did I succeed?” Kourtney said in the clip. “You did,” says Kim.

“I’m literally dying inside over this flash mob,” Kim said in her confessional. “I just can’t even believe you guys. I’m gonna have to run if they try to pull me into this.” Luckily for all involved, Kim took the prank in jest, and laughed it off– which is a good thing, since the Kardashian sisters are fresh off one of their biggest fights ever! See the hilarious clip, above.

Kim and crew are taking their pranks to a whole new level lately, and it’s no wonder– they are gearing up to premiere their very own prank show, You Kiddin’ Me? on Facebook Watch. And we have to say, no one does it better than the Kardashians…remember the epic Todd Kraines prank or when Rob and Scott Disick hid alarm clocks all over Khloé’s house? Hilarious! We can’t wait to see their new show!