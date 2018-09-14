Gallery
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week — PICS

Kendall JennerLongchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration, Opera Garnier, Paris, France - 11 Sep 2018WEARING LONGCHAMP
Rihanna Rihannas 4th Annual Diamond Ball, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018 WEARING ALEXIS MABILLE SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9734653cf
Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 12 Sep 2018 Gigi Hadid posing in New York City
Paris Hilton 4th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018 WEARING PAMELLA ROLAND
Sparkles, glitter and shine, oh my! It was a big week for fashion and there were some major style moments — see the best dressed celebs from this week below!

Kendall Jenner, 22, stunned in a black lace Longchamp dress while at the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration at the Opera Garnier in Paris on Sept. 11. The dress was completely sheer on top — very daring! Meanwhile, her friend Gigi Hadid was back in New York for New York Fashion Week, slaying the runway and various parties. She wore a sheer sequin jumpsuit on Sept. 12 — see-through outfits are obviously a trend that is not going anywhere! Rihanna looked gorgeous in a white lace jumpsuit with bow accent at her annual charity event, The Diamond Ball, in New York on Sept. 13.

Emma Stone looked chic and sophisticated at the Maniac TV Show premiere in London on Sept. 13. She wore a red lace Louis Vuitton top and black trousers. Keira Knightley basically wore my dream dress — a stunning CHANEL — at the Colette premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. Also at TIFF, Olivia Wilde was hot in a low-cut black gown at the Life Itself premiere.

Victoria Justice wore Alice + Olivia (teal sequins!) at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11. We were there and it was SO AMAZING. Within the collection, there were mini capsules inspired by different parts of the world — Paris, Provence, Marrakesh, Positano, Careyes, Toyko, and “Wonderland.” It was a truly magical trip across the world!

Also at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa Rae was gorgeous in a gold sequin Valentino gown and Paris Hilton wore a sequin and feather dress by Pamella Roland which was so gorgeous! See all the best looks in the gallery above.