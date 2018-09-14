Sparkles, glitter and shine, oh my! It was a big week for fashion and there were some major style moments — see the best dressed celebs from this week below!

Kendall Jenner, 22, stunned in a black lace Longchamp dress while at the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration at the Opera Garnier in Paris on Sept. 11. The dress was completely sheer on top — very daring! Meanwhile, her friend Gigi Hadid was back in New York for New York Fashion Week, slaying the runway and various parties. She wore a sheer sequin jumpsuit on Sept. 12 — see-through outfits are obviously a trend that is not going anywhere! Rihanna looked gorgeous in a white lace jumpsuit with bow accent at her annual charity event, The Diamond Ball, in New York on Sept. 13.

Emma Stone looked chic and sophisticated at the Maniac TV Show premiere in London on Sept. 13. She wore a red lace Louis Vuitton top and black trousers. Keira Knightley basically wore my dream dress — a stunning CHANEL — at the Colette premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. Also at TIFF, Olivia Wilde was hot in a low-cut black gown at the Life Itself premiere.

Victoria Justice wore Alice + Olivia (teal sequins!) at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11. We were there and it was SO AMAZING. Within the collection, there were mini capsules inspired by different parts of the world — Paris, Provence, Marrakesh, Positano, Careyes, Toyko, and “Wonderland.” It was a truly magical trip across the world!

Also at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa Rae was gorgeous in a gold sequin Valentino gown and Paris Hilton wore a sequin and feather dress by Pamella Roland which was so gorgeous! See all the best looks in the gallery above.