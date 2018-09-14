Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married: Couple Ties The Knot 2 Mos. After Engagement

Well that was fast! Just one day after Hailey and Justin were spotted at a courthouse where marriage licenses are issued, according to two reports. We’ve got all the details!

It sounds like congratulations are in order! Only two months after Justin Bieber, 24, proposed to Hailey Baldwin, 21, these two tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 13, according to People. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. How wild is that? But that doesn’t mean they won’t have a big wedding on top of this secret one. While they’re already legally married, according to another religious source, “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.” E! News also reports that Justin and Hailey are already married.

We guess we know what they were actually doing at that courthouse on Thursday. These two must be seriously in love! Sounds like they couldn’t wait to be husband and wife, and we’re so happy for them and this next chapter of their relationship! All we need to know now is, will we ever see a pic of their special moment? The model and “Baby” singer just got engaged in July, and Hailey was recently flaunting her fabulous engagement ring at New York Fashion Week. We were just barely wrapping our brains around the huge rock on her finger when rumors started flying, saying they’d be married within the week. And now this? We’re SHOOK.

But we aren’t the only ones feeling emotional. When JB and his lady love were at the NYC Marriage Bureau, he reportedly told her through tears, “I can’t wait to marry you baby,” according to a source at the scene. Another said the couple was overheard saying they’d be leaving the country soon, which sounded like wedding bells would be ringing in Canada. Before we could figure out if that would even be legally binding, this marriage bomb dropped.

We’re wishing them all the best — and wondering if Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson will follow suit? They’ve also had a whirlwind of a romance this summer. Maybe they’ll be inspired!

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to Hailey and Justin’s reps for comment.