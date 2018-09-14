Justin Bieber: His $5M Mansion Where He’ll Reportedly Wed Hailey Baldwin In A Religious Ceremony

Take a peek inside where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might wed, reportedly next week! See the new pics of their Canadian mansion, here.

That $5 million Ontario mansion Justin Bieber, 24, bought in August may finally be put to use. And now, you can actually take a look inside the love nest! As we’ve told you, him and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are reportedly getting married “as early as next week,” TMZ reported on Sept. 14. The outlet also claimed that the nuptials will most likely take place abroad, and Canada is under consideration! The ceremony will reportedly be “super small,” so the property’s 101 acres will most likely suffice…personal lake included. Take a virtual tour of the possible wedding destination below.

Don’t let the mansion’s roots fool you. This abode, and now potential wedding venue, is anything but low-key. Inside the love nest are high-vaulted ceilings, an extremely spacious floor-plan (9,000 square feet, to be exact), and a rustic Scandinavian decor theme. The outside property also includes a private equestrian facility and 5/8 mile race track, the Daily Mail reported on Sept. 14. As for the lucky wedding guests that may be granted a house tour themselves, Hailey’s wedding party will reportedly include her parents Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, and uncles Alec and Billy Baldwin, along with their wives. Hailey’s cousin Ireland is also reportedly getting an invite. Justin’s party will reportedly include his parents Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, in addition to stars like DJ Khalid, Usher, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, the outlet reported.