Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Getting Married Possibly Next Week — All The Details

Justin Bieber may be a married man sooner than we thought! Justin and Hailey are reportedly tying the knot as early as next week — and we know where it’s probably taking place!

Can you hear those wedding bells ringing? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were recently seen picking up their marriage license in NYC, and while couples have 60 days to seal the deal after getting their license in New York, JB and HB are reportedly speeding things up, according to a source who spoke to TMZ! The couple are allegedly heading to Canada to tie the knot, and the wedding could be as soon as next week! And don’t expect all of their famous friends to head up North, though; the wedding is reportedly going to be a “super small ceremony,” the source said.

As HollywoodLife previously told you, Justin and Hailey were spotted walking hand-in-hand into a courthouse in NYC on September 13, and eyewitnesses say they were there to get a marriage license. Justin was apparently super emotional while at the Marriage Bureau with his fiancée. He even reportedly told her, through tears, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” How sweet is that? Another eyewitness at the courthouse who spoke to TMZ claimed they overheard Justin said they were leaving the country soon. It seems like Hailey’s becoming Mrs. Bieber any day now! Talk about a whirlwind romance.

There’s no word yet on which part of Canada the wedding would take place, but we have a feeling it would be in Ontario. That’s where Justin was born and raised — and it’s where he just bought that $5 million mansion for himself and his bride-to-be! It’s possible that’s where they’ll say “I do.” Justin and Hailey reportedly wanted to wait until next year to get married, but it seems they’ve had a change of heart. Don’t worry, though; they’re still reportedly going to have a big, blowout bash to celebrate their love in 2019. We seriously can’t wait to see those pics!