Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo’s Baby Is All Smiles In Sweet Father/Daughter Pic

That smile! Jinger and Jeremy’s daughter Felicity isn’t two months old yet, but she’s already got the cutest grin. Be warned — this photo is going to melt your heart!

Jinger Duggar, 24, and husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, welcomed their first child to the world on July 19 — a beautiful girl named Felicity. Ever since then, the Counting On stars have been sharing sweet shots of her on social media, and the latest is so stinking cute. “She’s all smiles these days,” Jeremy said, uploading a photo of him and his baby. The proud dad has a grin on his face as wide as his daughter’s. They’ve never looked more alike! She’s lying down in a pink outfit with blue gloves covering her hands, and Jeremy is gently palming her bald little head. Jinger posted a similar photo a week ago, zooming in on her little lady’s sweet smile and blue eyes. “Felicity’s expressions are just priceless,” she said.

The new parents documented their baby’s complicated birth on an episode of Counting On. Jinger was in labor for a whopping 18 hours before she got to hold her girl in her arms. “She would start to doubt herself,” Jeremy said on the show. “I would tell her, ‘You’re stronger,’ and she would kind of grit her teeth and push through. It was pretty incredible to see. She’s a strong woman.” And at the end of all that pain and effort, they got to hold their sweet baby girl in their arms. She’s such a cutie! We’re glad her parents are so prone to sharing pics of her on social media.

Just one month after Jinger gave birth, Jeremy posted a photo of his wife in a button-down tee looking amazing! She was glowing, her hair pulled back away from her face, and super slim. Fans couldn’t believe she had bounced back so fast after her baby.

The Duggar fam is known for having lots (and lots) of babies, so we can’t help but wonder if Jeremy and Jinger will go for their second anytime soon. With Felicity turning out so sweet, how can they not?