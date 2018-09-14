Iggy Azalea Slams Eminem After He Dropped Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track & Mocks ‘Lazy’ Rhymes

Iggy Azalea got name dropped by Eminem in his Machine Gun Kelly diss track ‘Killshot’ and now she’s calling one of the greater rappers of all time ‘lazy’ because of it. We’ve got her shocking response.

You’d think Iggy Azalea would be thrilled to be mentioned in an Eminem song, as he one of the greatest and most successful rappers of all time. Nope! She’s calling the 45-year-old “lazy” for his new diss track “Killshot” aimed at Machine Gun Kelly. The 28-year-old called out Em for being old and irrelevant in his song “Rap Devil,” which was Kelly’s clap back track to Slim Shady’s diss song “Not Alike.” Iggy decided to inject herself into the back and forth when she tweeted on Sept. 14, “Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars. And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this [sic] guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless.”

In the song where he goes absolutely ruthless on MGK, Em raps, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggie, no Jay//Next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.” While Iggy didn’t dispute Marshall Mathers’ G.O.A.T. status, she still went in on how she thought his name checking was so unnecessary. “One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a [crutch],” she continued.

Iggy, 28, didn’t stop there, as she completely dissed his creativity, claiming Em’s work has gone downhill over the years. “Also let’s talk about why it’s lazy now; but wasn’t in the earlier work. The earlier stuff was crazy, twisted and creative. This stuff feels more like picking names that fit easily into a rhyme scheme.” Iggy hasn’t had a major hit since 2014’s “Fancy” and she knew she was going to take plenty of heat for shading such a legend. She then tweeted, “I am beyond prepared to be trolled for this opinion. Hahahahaha.”

Sure enough people came hard for her after Iggy dissed such a rap icon as Eminem. “That’s why your ‘rap’ career lasted one summer and his lasted 20 years and he’s still on top,” one person told her while another taunted Iggy, “How you gonna hate from outside the rap game? You can’t even get in! Haha.” One fan thought she should be grateful Slim Shady even mentioned her at all. “You mad, babygirl? You should feel honored he put relevancy back in to your name for the .05 seconds you were mentioned. ‘Lazy bars,’ LOL.”

More took issue with her comment about how Em’s rhymes were “lazy.” “Girl your entire career is made of lazy bars, one person told her while another asked, “‘lazy bars’ have you ever listened to your discography??” “Girl, stay in your lane. Critiquing bars ain’t it,” someone else told her. Iggy clapped back, “Hahahahaha y’all mad as f**k! I said what I said!”