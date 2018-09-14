‘A Simple Favor’s Henry Golding Raves Over ‘Amazing’ Co-Star Blake Lively & Their Instant Chemistry

Henry Golding is Hollywood’s ‘It’ guy right now. The actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL at the ‘A Simple Favor’ premiere in NYC, and he revealed his chemistry with Blake Lively ‘happened super naturally’ and more!

Henry Golding, 31, is the man of the summer! Just a few weeks after the release of the blockbuster rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, Henry is back on the big screen in A Simple Favor. But his character in A Simple Favor, Sean Townsend, is no Nick Young. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Henry at the A Simple Favor premiere in New York City on Sept. 10 about the differences between Sean and Nick.

“You could not get more contrasting!” Nick told HollywoodLife. “Nick Young is the gentleman, he is wealthy, he is very nice and presentable. But Sean Townsend, you don’t really know where he lies! He’s kind of like straddling the fence! Is he a good guy or a bad guy? And he kind of gets unraveled in the film, and he isn’t the breadwinner, let’s just say that! He has a very powerful and strong wife in the shape of Emily, which is Blake [Lively]!”

Henry plays Blake’s onscreen husband. In just the trailer alone, there are some steamy moments between Henry and Blake. So, how did they find that sexy chemistry? “I mean, she is the most amazing woman off the screen. She’s a strong mother. She’s such a great, warm person, so it wasn’t hard. Sometimes you build this picture of somebody in your head, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so nervous!’ It was not the case with Blake. She was super, super sweet. We didn’t have to discuss about it. It just happened super naturally.”

The movie, based on Darcey Bell’s best-selling novel, follows a mommy blogger named Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s disappearance. A Simple Favor is in theaters everywhere.