GenNext Awards 2018: Phillipa Soo, Tiler Peck & More Gorgeous Stars Hit The Red Carpet

In partnership with She Runs It & Forbes, HollywoodLife hosted the 2018 GenNext Awards on Sept. 13, and it was a star-studded event!

Hollywood Life, She Runs It, & Forbes joined forces on Sept. 13, to highlight young women making an impact in the entertainment, marketing, and media industries at the 2018 GenNext Awards. Before some of the most inspirational ladies of today spoke at the event, they stunned on the red carpet! Stars like Broadway actress Phillipa Soo, 28, and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, 29, showed up for the momentous event, and they looked beyond gorgeous!

Phillipa stunned in a long-sleeved velvet dress that featured an ankle length skirt, with an array of polka dots printed on the bottom. The star, who is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton, was just one of the night’s honorees! Prima ballerina Tiler also strutted her stuff on the carpet leading up to the event, opting to wear a royal blue off the shoulder dress.

The event, which aims to “celebrate young women who are the next generation of leaders in entertainment, marketing and media,” was held at New York City venue, Forbes on Fifth. Others stars in attendance included actress Kayli Carter, Full Frontal’s Ashley Nicole Black, as well as actress Mandi Masden. Once inside the event, all five ladies sat down for a chat with HollywoodLife’s Editor in Chief, Bonnie Fuller. The honorees were all smiles are they spoke with the editor about their impressive achievements. Each honoree celebrated was between the ages of 25 an 35, but have already made impressive strides in their career! Harley Quinn Smith​, who appeared in the 2018 film All These Small Moments.was yet another HollywoodLife honoree at the event.

Now in its 3rd year, the GenNext Awards proceeds support the work of She Runs It, which is a 501C3 organization devoted to helping women lead at every level of marketing and media. We love that these ladies are serving up major inspo both on the red carpet, and in their incredible careers. Click through the gallery above to see all the photos from the night’s honorees!