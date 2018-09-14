Frank Ocean Pissed At Travis Scott For Changing His Vocals On ‘Astroworld’ — New Feud Alert

Frank Ocean’s got some major beef with Travis Scott over a recent collab on Travis’s ‘Astroworld’ album, according to a new report. Frank is so pissed, word has it, he’s even lawyered up!

Cease and desist! Frank Ocean lent his vocals for a track on Travis Scott‘s new album Astroworld, but upon hearing the song after its release, Frank is not pleased. The two have been arguing for weeks, TMZ reports. Frank is allegedly pissed because his vocals were changed, though it’s unclear what exactly about the song set Frank off. However, the site reports that Frank definitely wants out!

The song in question is “Carousel,” the second track off of Travis’s hit album. In the track, auto-tune is used on Frank’s voice and his pitch does seem higher, but we can’t imagine that would be enough to have Frank flying off the handle. Maybe there’s some unknown beef going on behind the scenes?

The song is loved by fans and critics alike, but Frank apparently doesn’t care. He is demanding that his vocals be removed from the song, yet Travis and his team reportedly have no plans to do so. Well, Frank got his lawyers involved and allegedly sent Travis a cease and desist letter! With no official word from Frank or Travis, we are just waiting to see how this plays out and, of course, will keep you updated when it does.

This is not the only feud Travis has gotten in since Astroworld was released. Who could forget when Nicki Minaj slammed Travis after sales of her Queen album did not perform well? “Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!” Nicki tweeted on Aug. 19. Things escalated a bit when she told Ellen Degeneres that she wanted to “punch [Travis] in the face during the Sept. 4, episode. But still, Travis remained unfazed, at least publicly, after all, album sales are doing well!