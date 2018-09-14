Emmy Awards: Sarah Hyland, Issa Rae & More Party Ahead Of Showbiz’s Big Night – See Pics

To pregame for the Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, stars stepped into their best evening casual looks for a parade of glittery pre-parties! Read about the hottest celebrations and see the most fashionable guests, here.

The Emmys not only kicks off award season, but pre-party season! A weekend full of red carpets, designer labels and A-lister networking is in order from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16. First up was the Audi party on Sept. 14 at the La Peer Hotel in Beverly Hills. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland looked fantastic in an off the shoulder little black dress, looking much better after a terrifying health scare landed her in the hospital in June. Insecure star Issa Rae is up for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy so she’s all about the Pre-Emmy parties. The star showed off her killer abs in a cropped black and yellow pattered shirt and matching skirt.

The cast of NBC’s weeper drama This Is Us was on hand at the Audi Party, and Jack Pearson himself Milo Ventimiglia showed up with a clean-shaven face. WHAT?! He’s rocked that 80s mustache on the show ever since it began so maybe his character will undergo some facial hair changes in the upcoming season. He looked fresh and crisp for an evening party in a black short-sleeved sweater and matching slacks.

There’s plenty of big events throughout the weekend where the stars will be mingling and celebrating. The Variety pre-party, partnered with Women in Film, will happen in the thick of festivities on Sept. 15 at 8pm with a red carpet outside Cecconi’s restaurant in West Hollywood. Groundbreaking artist Troye Sivan will entertain the guests inside. The Entertainment Weekly pre-party will down at almost the same time. DJ Michelle Pesce will spin beats for the A-list crowd at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Then, we’ll just patiently wait for the alpha-dog of parties, the Governors Ball. Expect to see major changes! Normally hosted in a ballroom setting, the Governors Ball is heading upstairs this year! It will host rooftop party after the Emmys Awards telecast on Sept. 17, our sister website Deadline reported on Aug. 15. We’re excited to see what other changes take place at this year’s ball. Will celebs dress down for the seemingly more casual venue?

Stay tuned as HollywoodLife.com continues our Emmys Awards coverage and we’ll keep you posted on all of the activities at the Emmy pre-parties all weekend long.