Eminem Trolls Machine Gun Kelly With New Diss Track ‘Kill Shot’ & G-Eazy’s Here For It

Eminem positively roasted Machine Gun Kelly in his new song ‘Kill Shot’, which is in response to G-Eazy’s diss track ‘Rap Devil’. Listen to Slim Shady’s take-down here!

Machine Gun Kelly should have never come for Eminem… and now he’s certainly paying the price for going to head-to-head against the GOAT. In his new, pure fire diss track “Kill Shot”, Eminem does not hold back at all in his lyrics, which are meant to silence Kelly for good. After a brief intro, Eminem raps, “Say you got me in a scope, but you grazed me / I say one call to Interscope and you’re Swayze / Your reply got the crowd yelling, ‘Woo’ / So before you die let’s see who can out-petty who.”

In response to Machine Gun Kelly’s shade in his diss track “Rap Devil”, which was a reaction to Eminem’s “Kamikaze” insults, that Eminem was old, Slim Shady responded, “Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew / Now let’s talk about somethin’ I don’t really do / Go in someone’s daughter’s mouth stealin’ food / But you’re a f**kin’ mole hill, now I’ma make a mountain out of you, woo! / Ho, chill, actin’ like you put the chrome barrel to my bone marrow / Gunner? Bitch, you ain’t a bow and arrow.”

However, the core source of his beef is an inappropriate comment Machine Gun Kelly made about Eminem’s daughter Hailie back in 2012, when Kelly said she was “hot as f**k” when she was just 16 years old. In response to “Kill Shot”, G-Eazy, who is referenced at one point in the song when Eminem raps, “You’re f**kin’ salty ’cause Young Gerald’s balls-deep inside of Halsey”, shared a photo of himself and Eminem giving the camera the middle finger, along with the caption, “Let’s talk about it.” Honestly, you need to listen to the whole song below in order to hear the hundreds of insults levied against Machine Gun Kelly.

We’ll keep you posted on how Machine Gun responds to all of this. In the meantime, check out all of Eminem’s pics in our gallery above.